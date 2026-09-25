Weather tomorrow: IMD issues red, orange alerts across several Uttarakhand districts for Sep 26, 27; CM Dhami reacts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts for five districts, orange alerts for five districts and yellow alerts for three districts for September 26. On September 27, red alerts have been issued for four districts, orange alerts for four districts and yellow alerts for five districts.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami asked officials to remain especially vigilant in districts placed under red and orange alerts, keep a constant watch on vulnerable locations and ensure relief and rescue arrangements are ready beforehand to respond swiftly to any emergency. He also ordered district emergency operation centres to remain operational and directed authorities to promptly relay weather warnings to the ground level.

The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several areas, with extremely heavy showers likely at isolated locations. Authorities have been advised to remain on high alert due to the risk of landslides and road disruptions in hilly regions, rising water levels in rivers and streams, and waterlogging across the plains, according to ANI.

Uttarakhand weather alerts for September 26-27 For September 26, Saturday, the IMD has placed Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Champawat, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar under a red alert. Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Almora have been issued orange alerts, while Haridwar, Uttarkashi and Tehri Garhwal are under yellow alerts.

On September 27, Sunday, Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal and Haridwar are forecast to remain under red alert. Orange alerts have been issued for Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Nainital and Rudraprayag, while Bageshwar, Almora, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar and Pithoragarh are under yellow alert.

Uttarakhand braces for intense rain, thunderstorms On September 28, Monday, Nainital, Dehradun, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Pauri Garhwal may witness thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds of 30-40 kmph and intense to extremely heavy spells of rain at some locations.

Other parts of Uttarakhand could also see isolated thunderstorms, lightning, squalls reaching 30-40 kmph and heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, areas located at elevations of 4,000 metres and above may also experience snowfall from September 25 to 28, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

‘Safety of local residents, tourists and pilgrims coming here is our topmost priority’: Dhami Dhami said officials had been instructed to maintain special vigilance along the Char Dham Yatra route in view of the weather forecast and warnings issued by the Meteorological Department, and to ensure that all necessary arrangements were in place.

“In view of the forecast and warning issued by the Meteorological Department, instructions have been given to officials to exercise special vigilance regarding the Char Dham Yatra and ensure necessary arrangements,” Dhami said.

He added, "The safety of local residents as well as all tourists and pilgrims coming here is our topmost priority. We appeal to everyone to exercise caution keeping in view the weather conditions, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow the guidelines issued by the administration.

“Keeping in view the weather, instructions have been given to @uksdrf , @NDRFHQ and other rescue teams to remain on alert mode,” the CM concluded.

Uttarakhand steps up disaster preparedness Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Minister Madan Kaushik also spoke with Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman to review the weather conditions and the state’s preparedness. He asked officials to closely track the situation and remain ready to respond to any emergency.

Following the Chief Minister’s directions, Suman held a meeting with representatives from all 13 districts on Friday and asked them to remain on high alert. He directed district administrations to keep a close watch on vulnerable locations, ensure that emergency operation centres remain functional and promptly communicate every weather warning to the ground level.

Officials have also been told to monitor water levels in rivers, streams, gad-gaderas and other water bodies continuously. Arrangements should be made to move residents in nearby areas to safer locations if water levels begin to rise. JCBs and other essential machinery are to be reportedly positioned at strategic points along landslide-prone roads and locations to ensure blocked routes can be reopened quickly.

District emergency operation centres have been instructed to function round the clock, with regular coordination among police, SDRF, fire services, health, Public Works, drinking water, power and other departments. Relief and rescue personnel, along with the required equipment and resources, should be deployed in vulnerable areas whenever necessary.

Suman also directed authorities to regulate traffic on mountain roads according to weather and road conditions and discourage unnecessary travel through areas prone to landslides and heavy rainfall. Residents living near rivers, streams and seasonal water channels should be issued regular warnings and advised against approaching riverbanks or entering fast-moving waters, the statement said.

Authorities have been asked to maintain special surveillance along Char Dham routes, major tourist spots and other vulnerable locations to safeguard pilgrims and tourists. All necessary arrangements should be made in advance so that rescue and relief operations can be launched with minimal delay during an emergency, it noted.