Uttarakhand Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 12, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
Uttarakhand Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Uttarakhand recorded 16.67 °C on December 12, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 5.68 °C and a maximum of 20.75 °C.
Uttarakhand Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Uttarakhand recorded 16.67 °C on December 12, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 5.68 °C and 20.75 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 18% with a wind speed of 18 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:00 AM and will set at 05:13 PM
Uttarakhand AQI Today:
As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, December 13, 2024, Uttarakhand is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 3.94 °C and a maximum of 19.74 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 12%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.
Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
Weather prediction in Uttarakhand for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.
Uttarakhand Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:
Date
Temperature (°C)
Sky
December 13, 2024
16.67
Sky is clear
December 14, 2024
18.22
Sky is clear
December 15, 2024
19.77
Sky is clear
December 16, 2024
21.82
Sky is clear
December 17, 2024
21.91
Sky is clear
December 18, 2024
20.97
Sky is clear
December 19, 2024
17.43
Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 12, 2024
City
Temperature (°C)
Sky
Mumbai
26.38 °C
Sky is clear
Kolkata
21.36 °C
Broken clouds
Chennai
27.44 °C
Moderate rain
Bengaluru
19.48 °C
Heavy intensity rain
Hyderabad
23.53 °C
Broken clouds
Ahmedabad
21.82 °C
Broken clouds
Delhi
19.03 °C
Sky is clear
