Uttarakhand Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 12, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Uttarakhand Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Uttarakhand recorded 16.67 °C on December 12, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 5.68 °C and a maximum of 20.75 °C.

Uttarakhand Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Uttarakhand recorded 16.67 °C on December 12, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 5.68 °C and 20.75 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 18% with a wind speed of 18 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:00 AM and will set at 05:13 PM

Uttarakhand AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, December 13, 2024, Uttarakhand is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 3.94 °C and a maximum of 19.74 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 12%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast. Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.Weather prediction in Uttarakhand for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Uttarakhand Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 13, 202416.67Sky is clear
December 14, 202418.22Sky is clear
December 15, 202419.77Sky is clear
December 16, 202421.82Sky is clear
December 17, 202421.91Sky is clear
December 18, 202420.97Sky is clear
December 19, 202417.43Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 12, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.38 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata21.36 °C Broken clouds
Chennai27.44 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru19.48 °C Heavy intensity rain
Hyderabad23.53 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad21.82 °C Broken clouds
Delhi19.03 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint Times staff.

