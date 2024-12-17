Uttarakhand Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Uttarakhand recorded 18.27 °C on December 17, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 7.64 °C and 21.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 18% with a wind speed of 18 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 05:15 PM



Uttarakhand AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, December 18, 2024, Uttarakhand is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 5.62 °C and a maximum of 21.87 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 9%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.



Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.



Weather prediction in Uttarakhand for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.



Uttarakhand Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 18, 2024 18.27 Few clouds December 19, 2024 20.29 Sky is clear December 20, 2024 19.73 Overcast clouds December 21, 2024 18.13 Sky is clear December 22, 2024 18.06 Sky is clear December 23, 2024 18.80 Broken clouds December 24, 2024 18.61 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on December 17, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.14 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 21.3 °C Few clouds Chennai 24.25 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.5 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 21.7 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 23.2 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.23 °C Sky is clear