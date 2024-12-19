Uttarakhand Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Uttarakhand recorded 17.3 °C on December 19, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 6.51 °C and 20.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 14% with a wind speed of 14 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 05:15 PM

Uttarakhand AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities. As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, December 20, 2024, Uttarakhand is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 4.5 °C and a maximum of 19.54 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 16%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





Weather prediction in Uttarakhand for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.Weather prediction in Uttarakhand for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Uttarakhand Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 20, 2024 17.30 Broken clouds December 21, 2024 18.29 Sky is clear December 22, 2024 18.21 Sky is clear December 23, 2024 18.35 Overcast clouds December 24, 2024 18.35 Sky is clear December 25, 2024 16.58 Few clouds December 26, 2024 17.00 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on December 19, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.99 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 21.46 °C Broken clouds Chennai 25.97 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.6 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.97 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 23.13 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.72 °C Sky is clear