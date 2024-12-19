Uttarakhand Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 19, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Hello User
Uttarakhand Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Uttarakhand recorded 17.3 °C on December 19, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 6.51 °C and a maximum of 20.71 °C.

Uttarakhand Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Uttarakhand recorded 17.3 °C on December 19, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 6.51 °C and 20.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 14% with a wind speed of 14 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 05:15 PM

Uttarakhand AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, December 20, 2024, Uttarakhand is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 4.5 °C and a maximum of 19.54 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 16%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

Weather prediction in Uttarakhand for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Uttarakhand Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 20, 202417.30Broken clouds
December 21, 202418.29Sky is clear
December 22, 202418.21Sky is clear
December 23, 202418.35Overcast clouds
December 24, 202418.35Sky is clear
December 25, 202416.58Few clouds
December 26, 202417.00Sky is clear

 

Weather in other cities on December 19, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai23.99 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata21.46 °C Broken clouds
Chennai25.97 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.6 °C Light rain
Hyderabad24.97 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad23.13 °C Sky is clear
Delhi16.72 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

