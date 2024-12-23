Uttarakhand Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 23, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Uttarakhand Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Uttarakhand recorded 14.62 °C on December 23, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 4.23 °C and a maximum of 18.13 °C.

Uttarakhand Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Uttarakhand recorded 14.62 °C on December 23, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 4.23 °C and 18.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 18% with a wind speed of 18 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:06 AM and will set at 05:17 PM

Uttarakhand AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday, December 24, 2024, Uttarakhand is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 4.77 °C and a maximum of 17.76 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 22%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions. Weather prediction in Uttarakhand for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Uttarakhand Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 24, 2024 14.62 Sky is clear December 25, 2024 16.94 Broken clouds December 26, 2024 16.35 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 17.92 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 18.86 Sky is clear December 29, 2024 17.96 Sky is clear December 30, 2024 18.00 Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 23, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.5 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 22.18 °C Few clouds Chennai 27.19 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 24.26 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.94 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 23.55 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.87 °C Light rain