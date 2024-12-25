Uttarakhand Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 25, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Uttarakhand Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Uttarakhand recorded 14.28 °C on December 25, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 3.93 °C and a maximum of 18.53 °C.

Uttarakhand Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Uttarakhand recorded 14.28 °C on December 25, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 3.93 °C and 18.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 24% with a wind speed of 24 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 05:18 PM

Uttarakhand AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, December 26, 2024, Uttarakhand is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 3.47 °C and a maximum of 19.42 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 14%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions. Weather prediction in Uttarakhand for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Uttarakhand Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 26, 2024 14.28 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 17.69 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 18.87 Broken clouds December 29, 2024 14.83 Moderate rain December 30, 2024 14.01 Sky is clear December 31, 2024 16.16 Sky is clear January 1, 2025 17.25 Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 25, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.93 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.82 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.86 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 23.48 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.93 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 23.14 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.07 °C Few clouds