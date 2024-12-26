Hello User
Uttarakhand Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 26, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Uttarakhand Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 26, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

livemint.com

Uttarakhand Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Uttarakhand recorded 14.75 °C on December 26, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 3.89 °C and a maximum of 19.13 °C.

Uttarakhand Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 26, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Uttarakhand Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Uttarakhand recorded 14.75 °C on December 26, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 3.89 °C and 19.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 17% with a wind speed of 17 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 05:19 PM

Uttarakhand AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, December 27, 2024, Uttarakhand is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 6.28 °C and a maximum of 19.76 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 15%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

Weather prediction in Uttarakhand for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Uttarakhand Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 27, 202414.75Sky is clear
December 28, 202418.48Overcast clouds
December 29, 202412.71Moderate rain
December 30, 202414.08Light rain
December 31, 202415.62Sky is clear
January 1, 202516.94Sky is clear
January 2, 202517.49Sky is clear

 

Weather in other cities on December 26, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.7 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata25.23 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.63 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru21.76 °C Light rain
Hyderabad24.55 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad24.82 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi20.97 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

