Two children were killed after they were buried under a landslide in Uttarakhand’s Gauri village near Gaurikund in Rudraprayag district Wednesday morning while another child was injured amid incessant rains in the hill state. This was the second landslide in Gaurikund in five days.

The state is witnessing heavy to very heavy rainfall for last 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Pauri, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar and Champawat for the next 24 hours.

The weather agency forecasted of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with the possibility of extremely heavy downpours exceeding 204.4 mm, in the state on August 9. Warning people of localised flooding and landslides, the weather agency urged people to stay away from venerable structures and areas prone to water logging.