Uttarakhand weather: Red alert in several areas, 2 killed in fresh landslides, Haldwani inundated2 min read 09 Aug 2023, 06:32 PM IST
Uttarakhand weather: IMD has forecasted of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with the possibility of extremely heavy downpours exceeding 204.4 mm, in the state on August 9
Two children were killed after they were buried under a landslide in Uttarakhand’s Gauri village near Gaurikund in Rudraprayag district Wednesday morning while another child was injured amid incessant rains in the hill state. This was the second landslide in Gaurikund in five days.
Hindustan Times has reported a flood like situation in parts of Haldwani due to heavy rainfall.
A user on X, formerly Twitter, also shared visuals of flood like situation in Haldwani where raging rain water can be seen entering properties and wreaking havoc in the area.
The weather agency also issued an orange alert for the state indicated the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on 10th August. The agency alerted against torrential downpours in Uttarakhand until the weekend.
Another user on X, shared visuals of Kathgodam and said Kathgodam recorded 312.0mm rainfall during last 24hrs till 8:00am. He said Kathgodam has received a massive 566mm rainfall in last 48 hours.\\
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said people are being rescued and shifted to safe places...If the weather permits he will go conduct an aerial survey. NDRF team, SDRF and local teams are working.
