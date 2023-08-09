Uttarakhand weather: IMD has forecasted of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with the possibility of extremely heavy downpours exceeding 204.4 mm, in the state on August 9
Two children were killed after they were buried under a landslide in Uttarakhand’s Gauri village near Gaurikund in Rudraprayag district Wednesday morning while another child was injured amid incessant rains in the hill state. This was the second landslide in Gaurikund in five days.
The state is witnessing heavy to very heavy rainfall for last 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Pauri, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar and Champawat for the next 24 hours.
The weather agency forecasted of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with the possibility of extremely heavy downpours exceeding 204.4 mm, in the state on August 9. Warning people of localised flooding and landslides, the weather agency urged people to stay away from venerable structures and areas prone to water logging.
Hindustan Times has reported a flood like situation in parts of Haldwani due to heavy rainfall.
A user on X, formerly Twitter, also shared visuals of flood like situation in Haldwani where raging rain water can be seen entering properties and wreaking havoc in the area.
The weather agency also issued an orange alert for the state indicated the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on 10th August. The agency alerted against torrential downpours in Uttarakhand until the weekend.
Another user on X, shared visuals of Kathgodam and said Kathgodam recorded 312.0mm rainfall during last 24hrs till 8:00am. He said Kathgodam has received a massive 566mm rainfall in last 48 hours.\\
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said people are being rescued and shifted to safe places...If the weather permits he will go conduct an aerial survey. NDRF team, SDRF and local teams are working.
“For the last 24 hours there has been heavy rainfall in various parts of the state...Red alert has been issued for Pauri, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar & Champawat for the next 24 hours. People are being rescued & shifted to safe places...If the weather permits I will go conduct an aerial survey. NDRF team, SDRF & local teams are working..."
The chief minister further said many places are submerged in water. We have analysed the situation in the disaster control room and also talked to the Delhi authority. SDRF and NDRF are present on the ground. The Uttarakhand government request all the pilgrims to start the journey after taking the information of the weather, he added
“Many places are submerged in water. We analysed the situation in the disaster control room and also talked to the Delhi authority. SDRF and NDRF are present on the ground. We don’t want to leave any shortfall in the rescue process. I request all the pilgrims to start the journey after taking the information of the weather"
There have been severe landslides in Kotdwara wherein visuals showed Siddhbali Temple severely waterlogged in monsoon floods. Haldawani is severely affected by rainfall too. The Haldwani's Sub Divisional Magistrate visited the affected areas and took stock of basic supplies for local residents too.
At least 31 people were killed in different rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand after incessant rains triggered flashfloods, landslides and house collapses.
