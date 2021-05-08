With the coronavirus infection reaching several rural pockets, the Uttarakhand government is mulling some 'major decision' to curb the transmission, said Uttarakhand cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal on Saturday.

"Covid-19 infection has reached villages of Uttarakhand. The level of transmission, despite corona curfew, is a matter of concern. To contain the spread, the government will take a major decision by 10 May," said Uniyal.

The statement comes a day after the state witnessed a record daily rise of 8,517 fresh cases and 151 more fatalities.

The state government had earlier extended curfew in the three heavy caseload districts of Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar till 10 May. The curfew was imposed in the last week of April.

The order asked the DMs of the remaining 10 districts to assess the situation in their areas and impose a curfew till 5 am on 10 May, if required.

Report on rural infections

As nearly half of the fresh Covid-19 cases are now being in rural areas, accelerated vaccination is the only solution to contain the raging pandemic, according to a report by SBI Research.

The increase in rural penetration as the share of rural districts in new cases has increased to 48.5% in May from 36.8% in March, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser at SBI, said in a note on Friday.

“Vaccination can be the only driver as of now to contain the pandemic…because recovery will actually depend on the public psyche to come out and this will not happen till the larger population is vaccinated. We thus again reemphasize the power of vaccination as a primary tool to reduce the severity of infections," he said.

District-wise responsibility

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat recently entrusted the district-wise responsibilities to the cabinet ministers of the state in order to stem the spread of Covid-19 cases.

The CM is expecting all the ministers to take responsibility for their districts immediately and coordinate with the concerned district magistrates on behalf of the government.

Rawat has also asked them to take all possible steps to control the spread of Covid-19 cases in their respective districts.





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.