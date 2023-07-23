Uttarakhand: Village boy creates innovative device for women's safety, wins gold medal2 min read 23 Jul 2023, 12:50 PM IST
Rohit Parihar from Uttarakhand has created a device for women's safety that can be inserted into a handbag or purse. The device has features like emergency calling, GPS navigation, and a spy camera. Parihar won a gold medal at the Virtual Innovation Competition 2023 for his invention.
Time and again the lawmakers of the country have promised to create a safe environment for women while some stringent steps have been taken, unfortunately, crimes against women has continued to escalate and have turned more brutal recently. The latest incidents against women in Manipur have jolted the country already, raising a question for the system when will women feel safe in the country?
