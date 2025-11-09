Uttarakhand's 25th formation day: PM Modi inaugurates projects worth ₹8,260 crore in key sectors

The projects inaugurated by PM Modi include Dehradun water supply coverage for 23 zones under AMRUT scheme.

Updated9 Nov 2025, 02:09 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of an exhibition during the silver jubilee celebration marking the formation of Uttarakhand.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of an exhibition during the silver jubilee celebration marking the formation of Uttarakhand. (@NarendraModi)

To mark 25 years of the formation of Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for key projects worth 8,260 crore in the state.

These projects cater to several key sectors, including drinking water, irrigation, technical education, energy, urban development, sports, and skill development.

The projects inaugurated by the prime minister include Dehradun water supply coverage for 23 zones under AMRUT scheme, electrical substation in Pithoragarh district, solar power plants in government buildings, AstroTurf Hockey Ground at Haldwani Stadium in Nainital, among others.

Postal stamp unveiled

At the Silver Jubilee celebrations, PM Modi unveiled a commemorative postal stamp.

Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General (Retd.) Gurmit Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were also present at the event, which is being held at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun.

About development projects

During the event, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth over 8,140 crore. This includes the inauguration of projects valued at more than 930 crore and the laying of foundation stones for projects worth over 7,210 crore.

Under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana, the Prime Minister will release 62 crore directly into the bank accounts of over 28,000 farmers in Uttarakhand as financial support.

The projects that the Prime Minister will inaugurate include Dehradun water supply coverage for 23 zones under the AMRUT scheme, an electrical substation in Pithoragarh district, solar power plants in government buildings, and an AstroTurf Hockey Ground at Haldwani Stadium in Nainital, among others.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two key hydro-sector-related projects - the Song Dam Drinking Water Project, which will supply 150 MLD (million litres per day) of drinking water to Dehradun, and the Jamarani Dam Multipurpose Project in Nainital, which will provide drinking water, support irrigation, and generate electricity.

Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid include electrical substations, the establishment of Women's Sports College in Champawat, and a state-of-the-art dairy plant in Nainital, among others.

