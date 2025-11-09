Uttarakhand's 25th formation day: PM Modi inaugurates projects worth ₹8,260 crore in key sectors

To mark 25 years of the formation of Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for key projects worth ₹8,260 crore in the state.

These projects cater to several key sectors, including drinking water, irrigation, technical education, energy, urban development, sports, and skill development.

The projects inaugurated by the prime minister include Dehradun water supply coverage for 23 zones under AMRUT scheme, electrical substation in Pithoragarh district, solar power plants in government buildings, AstroTurf Hockey Ground at Haldwani Stadium in Nainital, among others.

Postal stamp unveiled At the Silver Jubilee celebrations, PM Modi unveiled a commemorative postal stamp.

Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General (Retd.) Gurmit Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were also present at the event, which is being held at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two key hydro-sector-related projects - the Song Dam Drinking Water Project, which will supply 150 MLD (million litres per day) of drinking water to Dehradun, and the Jamarani Dam Multipurpose Project in Nainital, which will provide drinking water, support irrigation, and generate electricity.

