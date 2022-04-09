This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Uttarakhand's tourist board has developed a 'Tourist Care System' mobile app for pilgrims visiting four Himalayan temples of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri and the famous Sikh shrine of Hemkund Sahib
Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board has developed a mobile application for the safety of pilgrims visiting CVhar Dham yatra or a pilgrimage to the Hemkund Sahib.
The state's tourist board has developed a 'Tourist Care System' mobile app for pilgrims visiting four Himalayan temples of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri and the famous Sikh shrine of Hemkund Sahib.
The app will provide weather updates by the meteorological department, and advanced notifications in case of any weather-related disruptions or impediments like landslides along the way.
After downloading the app, a tab will be kept on their movement en route to the five centres of faith with the help of 28 high definition cameras put up at 14 pre-identified locations along the travel route, Tourism Secretary Dilip Jawalkar said.
The app will work on android phones. In case people don't have android phones, they will be given a wristband with an individual QR code which will be connected to the Tourist Care System App and all relevant information will be shared with them.
Jawalkar said that the number plate of the tourist's vehicle will be linked to the said app through an automatic number plate recorder. After that, all the information about the route, weather updates, and alerts will be available to all the passengers through the app.
A control room at the UTDB headquarters will function 24×7 to ensure that the system works well, Jawalkar added.