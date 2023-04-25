Uttarakhand's Gaumukh trek to remain shut for 7 days due to avalanche warning1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 09:50 AM IST
- The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an alert for the heavy snowfall in the Kedarnath Dham route and Dham
The Gaumuk-Tapovan trek has been closed because of an avalanche warning this week. According to Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE), an avalanche may happen in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Rudraprayag districts in the next seven days. Therefore, the trek has been closed for a week.
