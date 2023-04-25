The Gaumuk-Tapovan trek has been closed because of an avalanche warning this week. According to Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE), an avalanche may happen in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Rudraprayag districts in the next seven days. Therefore, the trek has been closed for a week.

According to the official, "After the completion of a week, a fresh assessment will be made on restarting the trek again".

As per the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a yellow alert is sounded in the Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh districts of the state for the next two days.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the doors of Kedarnath Dham opened for pilgrims today with full fervour. The abode of Lord Shiva was decorated with 20 quintals of flowers. The Kedarnath Yatra also resumed in the morning as the weather conditions improved in Rudraprayag.

Earlier, the pilgrims were being stopped at various places on the yatra's route due to the weather department's warning.

Only pilgrims with prior registration of travel and hotels are allowed to move to Rudraprayag while others are being stopped at Srinagar.

Notably, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued an alert for the heavy snowfall in the Kedarnath Dham route and Dham.

The weather is expected to remain bad in Kedarghati for the next week, according to an official statement.

