Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh hit by mild tremors

A we trace the history of the Himalayas, 40-50 million years ago, the Indian and Eurasian plates collided due to tectonic forces. The Eurasian plate was partly crumpled and buckled up above the Indian plate but due to their low density/high buoyancy neither continental plate could be subducted. This caused the continental crust to thicken due to folding and faulting by compressional forces pushing up the Himalaya and the Tibetan Plateau.