"As per the training schedule on 4 October, the course moved for High Altitude Navigation and height gain to Mount Draupadi ka Danda-II (5670m) at 0400 Am while returning back from the mountain peak the Advance Mountaineering Course were met with an avalanche occurred above camp-1 in which 34 trainees and 07 mountaineering instructors were caught under avalanche at 08.45 hrs," NIM said in a press release. It added that the rescue work is in progress and as of now 4 bodies have been recovered.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}