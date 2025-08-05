Uttarkashi cloudburst: Before and after images reveal scale of damage and destruction in Dharali - Check photos

Uttarkashi cloudburst: As Uttarkashi's Dharali reels with the devastating cloudburst, ‘before’ and ‘after’ images of the region have revealed chilling differences, highlighting the massive scale of the destruction.

An aerial view of Dharali, taken before Tuesday’s cloudburst, reveals a vibrant landscape — a canvas of lush green punctuated by splashes of blue and pink rooftops. In stark contrast, the post-disaster image tells a grim story: nearly half the homes have been swept away, as a torrent of water tore through the high altitude villages of Dharali.

Dharali's before and after image

Following the cloudburst, four deaths were reported. About 10-12 people likely got buried under the debris, Rajesh Panwar, a villager, told PTI, adding that 20-25 hotels and homestays might have been washed away.

PM Modi condoles deaths Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the lives lost in the Uttarkashi cloudburst.

“I have spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami ji and obtained information about the situation. Under the supervision of the state government, relief and rescue teams are engaged in every possible effort. No stone is being left unturned in providing assistance to the people,” PM Modi posted on X.

Home Minister Amit Shah also dialed Uttarakhand CM to take stock of the situation in Dharali.

Uttarakhand cloudburst There was widespread panic in the neighbouring villages following the flashflood. Visuals from the area showed a torrent of muddy water and silt rushing down the slopes towards settlements along the banks of the river.

In one video, a person could be heard gasping for breath and trying to call their relatives in affected areas to find out if they were alright. A voice is heard in the video saying, "Everything is finished."

Approximately 15-20 people have been evacuated and injured are receiving medical treatment at Army medical facility in Harshil, reported news wire ANI.