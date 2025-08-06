Death, Devastation, Destruction: Uttarkashi cloudburst, floods leave trail of ruin; IMD warns of more rain | 10 points

Flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Tuesday caused heavy destruction, washing away homes, shops, and roads, with several people reported missing, as reported by the news agency ANI.

Here are the top ten updates on the Uttarkhashi flood: 1. Two cloudbursts, one in Dharali and the other in the Sukhi Top area, led to extensive damage, with Dharali being the worst affected. The region also reportedly experienced mudslides and flash floods. "Rescue and relief efforts are ongoing, led by the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Over 130 people have been rescued so far, according to the Uttarakhand government officials. The State Emergency Operation Centre is in constant touch with the District Magistrate and SSP.

2. Railway SP Aruna Bharti said, “At around 6.30-6.45 pm, debris and small boulders fell (on the track). Some wires broke. There have been no casualties or injuries... Janta Express is halted at Harrawala, and police are at the spot... The scheduled trains are asked not to commence the journey... It may take 4-5 hours more to clear the track... Four to five trains are affected... Different wings of the railway department are here for rescue operations... RPF and police are here…”

3. SDRF Commander Arpan Yaduvanshi said, “ Around 70-80 people have been rescued and taken to safe spots in Gangotri... Another team of paramedics and a dog squad with advanced rescue equipment will also reach the spot soon... A total of 80-85 SDRF personnel will reach the spot late at night or by early morning tomorrow... Rescue and search operation by SDRF is underway at a war-footing level…”

4. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for heavy rainfall across the state, especially in the hill districts, over the next three days.

IMD on Tuesday evening forecasted heavy rainfall in the hilly districts of Uttarakhand. (Source: IMD/X)

5. In a press release on Tuesday evening, the IMD said that 'isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand during August 6–9.' Between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on August 5, Sankari in Uttarkashi recorded the highest rainfall at 4.3 cm. Other areas reported the following: Barkot: 2.9 cm, Naugaon: 2.6 cm, Jan Ki Chatti: 2.0 cm, Harsil: 0.8 cm, and Gangotri: 0.1 cm, noted the IMD.

Heavy rainfall warnings remain in effect across the state for the coming days. (Photo: IMD/X)

6. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Tuesday that 130 people trapped in the affected areas have been taken to safe locations. "SDRF, NDRF, Army and ITBP teams are on the spot, " he said.

7. Several homes, hotels, and shops have been destroyed, with many more damaged. Earlier in the afternoon, a massive mudslide struck the Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area, triggering a sudden flow of debris and water through the settlement, the Indian Army's Surya Command said, as reported by ANI.

8. BJP MP Ajay Bhatt has confirmed that rescue teams are working around the clock, with two helicopters on standby in Sarsawa and two Chinooks in Chandigarh, ready to assist as soon as the weather clears.

9. "We have a report of 4 missing, Our priority is to rescue the people. The teams are working to rescue the people during the night too... Two helicopters are on standby in Sarsawa, and two Chinooks are on standby in Chandigarh. Medical and food arrangements have been made... We are doing everything we can, but no one can control natural disasters... We pray that more and more people are rescued safely," the BJP MP told ANI.

10. Indian Air Force officials have also confirmed that Chinook Mi-17 V5, Cheetah and ALH helicopters are on active standby at the Chandigarh air base for the relief operations in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. The choppers are ready with the required equipment and material and would take off as soon as the weather clears up in the affected areas.