All the 41 workers, who were rescued from Silkyara tunnel—17 days after being trapped in the collapsed tunnel—at Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand on November 28 have been discharged from AIIMS-Rishikesh and are leaving for their home states, news agency ANI reported Thursday.

The report said officials from various states have reached Rishikesh to facilitate their return to their home states.

Earlier today, the doctors at AIIMS-Rishikesh declared all 41 workers evacuated from Silkyara tunnel fit to return home.

All the 41 workers were thoroughly examined and their blood test, X-ray, and ECG reports were normal. "They are physically normal and clinically stable. We have given them clearance to return home," PTI quoted Dr Ravikant at AIIMS Rishikesh as saying.

"On the basis of their major organ screening, we can say they are fit to travel. As they were taken good care of during their confinement in the tunnel with regular feeding, there was no case of starvation. They are mostly quite young or of middle age. That also helped them stay fit," Dr Ravikant said.

They have been advised to go to the nearest hospital after two weeks for a check-up. Doctors from AIIMS-Rishikesh will also stay connected with the workers through tele-medicine to monitor their mental health for the next few weeks, he added.

"Our priority is to ensure that all workers are safely transported to their home by officials authorised by their respective state governments," another doctor at AIIMS Rishikesh said.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government has said that the 15 labourers from the state will be airlifted to Delhi on Thursday and from there to Ranchi on Friday morning.

Jharkhand nodal officer Bhuvnesh said, "We are taking all of them through an aeroplane. There are 15 workers... First, we will go to Delhi and then to Ranchi. We all have our stay in Jharkhand Bhawan. All the workers are doing well...," Bhuvnesh said.

"15 labourers from Jharkhand would be sent to Delhi by 7.45 pm flight and then they would be made to stay at Jharkhand Bhawan for the night, after which they would be taken from Delhi to Ranchi by a morning flight the next day and will be dropped at their destination," the official told ANI.

Apart from 15 workers from Jharkhand and five from Odisha, eight are from Uttar Pradesh, five from Bihar, three from West Bengal, two each from Uttarakhand and Assam, and one from Himachal Pradesh.

