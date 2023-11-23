The resumption of drilling in the ongoing rescue operation at the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi has boosted hopes of safe rescue of workers. As the rescue operation entered into its last leg, Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra extended his prayers for the safety of the workers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In his recent post on X, formerly Twitter, the 68-year-old business tycoon expressed his confidence in the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, and called them "heroes".

“Our collective, national prayers for their rescue. The @NDRFHQ are heroes & I know they will bring them out as soon as possible," wrote Mahindra on X.

After continuing for more than a week, the operation to rescue 41 workers trapped inside collapsed highway tunnel in Uttarkashi has entered into its final leg. The rescue team has begun the drilling of the pipe inside Silkyara tunnel to bring out the trapped workers safely.

The digging of the tunnel was being delayed for more than three days due to several hindrances. The drilling of the final stretch resumed after a six-hour delay due to a metal object in the debris damaging the blades of the drilling machine.

“The machine has started operating again in full swing. So we are hopeful that it will finish early," said Atul Karwal, chief of National Disaster Response Force.

“We should be able to rescue them in today’s date," Karwal told reporters at the site.

41 workers have been trappedsince November 12, when a landslide caused a portion of the 4.5 kilometer (2.8 mile) tunnel they were constructing to collapse about 200 meters (650 feet) from the entrance.

The ongoing operation involves more than five different agencies for speedy execution. These agencies are also ready with their five-action plan in case of any emergency. The accident site was visited by Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Union Minister VK Singh on Thursday. CM Dhami also talked to some of the workers in the tunnel by walkie-talkie.

Till now, there has been 46 meters of drilling inside the tunnel. Now, the team needs to dig up to 12 meters more to create a passageway for the rescue of trapped workers.

