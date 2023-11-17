Even after rescuers are putting all their efforts to rescue the 40 workers trapped inside the collapsed tunnel, the unfavourable situation is constantly retarding the speed of the operation. On day 6 of the rescue operation, the high-power auger drilling machine stalled after drilling 22 meters on Friday.

The machine stopped working after its bearings were “damaged". The drilling couldn't make any progress after 9 am on Friday as the machine ceased to work anymore at 22 meters. The machine was deployed at around 10:30 am on Thursday after the previous machine got damaged due to a landslide.

The first machine deployed at work made progress of three meters in half an hour of its operation, nine meters in the first six hours, 12 meters in nine hours, and 22 meters in 20 hours.

To start the rescue operation again, an additional auger machine has been airlifted from Indore. The backup machine is expected to arrive at the accident site by Saturday morning.

The new machine can drill at the speed of 5 meters per hour. However, it might operate at the standard pace due to the present challenges.

“As of now, 22-metre pipe-pushing has been completed. Positioning of the Fifth pipe is in progress. The machine is not able to push further as the machine is getting lifted and the bearings of the machine are getting damaged. Now they are anchoring machines to the platform by providing anchors. The progress of work is being monitored by experts," said the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDC) in a press release.

The rescue team has reached 24 meters inside the tunnel, and is trying to reach the other end as soon as possible, said NHIDCL Director Anshu Manish Khalkho on Friday.

The under-construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway collapsed in the early hours of November 12.

