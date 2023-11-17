Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Another setback to rescue operation after the high-power drilling machine stalls on day 6
Rescue efforts to save trapped workers in collapsed Uttarkashi tunnel hindered by stalled drilling machine on Friday. Another high powered drilling machine is airlifted to the accident site from Indore
Even after rescuers are putting all their efforts to rescue the 40 workers trapped inside the collapsed tunnel, the unfavourable situation is constantly retarding the speed of the operation. On day 6 of the rescue operation, the high-power auger drilling machine stalled after drilling 22 meters on Friday.