Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Breakthrough expected in ‘horizontal drilling’ rescue operation at Silkyara site
The operation to rescue the trapped workers in Uttarakhand's collapsed tunnel has faced delays due to broken auger drill blades. However, the process of removing the parts of the auger has been completed, and the drilling and pushing work will now begin.
In Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi a portion under-construction tunnel from Silkyara end collapsed on November 12 trapping 41 workers.
