Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Can 41 trapped workers come out today? CM Dhami shares latest update on rescue operation
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visits the Silkyara tunnel where a rescue operation for 41 trapped workers is underway.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday arrived at Silkyara tunnel where the operation to rescue 41 trapped workers is underway. A skilled team of workers began removing the muck by hand using the rat-hole mining technique on Monday while 800-mm diameter pipes were being pushed through the rubble by an auger machine.