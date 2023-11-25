The rescue operations to evacuate 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi district entered the fourteenth day on Saturday. Multiple agencies, including the NDRF, SDRF, BRO, NHIDCL, and ITBP, joined the rescue efforts. Arrangements were made to supply oxygen, electricity, and eatables to the trapped labourers through air-compressed pipes. However, on Friday, it faced yet another setback. Fresh hurdles have emerged in ongoing rescue operations as machines have again stopped.

Here are the top 10 updates on the Uttarakhand Tunnel rescue operations

1)The team of experts who came to conduct a survey at the rescue site of the Silkyara tunnel, informed that there were no heavy objects up to 5 metres in the rescue tunnel.

2)The team, which came from Parsan Overseas Pvt Ltd Delhi, used the ground-penetrating radar (GPR) technique to examine the rescue tunnel.

3)"We were called because something got stuck in the auger machine. GPR helps us know how far away the metallic object is. GPR basically scans; therefore, two people are needed, one to run the GPR and the other to acquire the data. Two members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were sent with me inside the tunnel for safety reasons. After acquiring the data with GPR technology, we came to the conclusion that there were no heavy objects up to 5 metres in the rescue tunnel," geophysicist Chendoor told ANI.

4) The drilling by the American-made auger machine to rescue the trapped workers was halted after the rescue team faced a technical glitch.

5)"We hope that all of them are rescued safely. They have been stuck there since November 12. Every expert says that there is no escape tunnel. No rules and regulations were followed...The central or state government should take accountability from the contractors," Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday said

6) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the officials that the last phase of the rescue operation should be conducted at a fast pace and with complete caution.

7) The rescue teams also are inserting pipes into the dug-out channel and welding them together to serve as a passageway. About 46 meters (151 feet) of pipe has been put in so far, according to Panwar.

8) Members of the National Disaster Response Force plan to bring the workers out one by one on stretchers that have been fitted with wheels.

9) The workers have been trapped for the past 14 days after a portion of the under-construction tunnel on the Uttarakhand Char Dham route collapsed on November 12. The tunnel the workers were building was designed as part of the Chardham all-weather road, which will connect various Hindu pilgrimage sites.

10) Most of the trapped workers are migrant laborers from across the country. Many of their families have traveled to the accident site, where they have camped out for days to get updates on the rescue effort and in hopes of seeing their relatives soon.

-With agency inputs

