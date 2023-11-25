Uttarkashi tunnel collapse Day 14: Rescue halted, 'no timeline yet' to retrieve 41 trapped men. 10 points
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand directed officials to conduct the last phase of the rescue operation at a fast pace and with caution
The rescue operations to evacuate 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi district entered the fourteenth day on Saturday. Multiple agencies, including the NDRF, SDRF, BRO, NHIDCL, and ITBP, joined the rescue efforts. Arrangements were made to supply oxygen, electricity, and eatables to the trapped labourers through air-compressed pipes. However, on Friday, it faced yet another setback. Fresh hurdles have emerged in ongoing rescue operations as machines have again stopped.