The rescue operation to save 41 workers, trapped inside Uttrakashi's Silkyara tunnel, has entered day 17 on Tuesday. Experts are opting for different methods to rescue the labourers who have been trapped inside the tunnel since 12 November following a landslide of the under-construction tunnel on Uttarakhand's Char Dham route. From the NDMA to Indian Army to BSF, the Uttarakhand government has called scientists and other experts in a bid to save the lives of the trapped labourers in Uttarkashi.

