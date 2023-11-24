Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue operation halted after snag, official says 'can't give timeline' | Top 10 updates
Drone cameras are being used to monitor the rescue operation to evacuate 41 workers trapped under the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi.
A 15-member NDRF team, led by a commandant, has been assigned the rescue mission. Here are the top 10 updates on the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse,