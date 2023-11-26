Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: 'Hope for the safe return of trapped workers by Christmas', says expert Arnold Dix
International tunneling expert Arnold Dix expressed optimism about the safe return of the 41 workers trapped in Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel, expressing hope that they would be home in time for Christmas. In a conversation with ANI, Dix emphasized the importance of the rescue operation focusing on ensuring the safe return of the labourers and rescuers.