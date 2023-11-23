Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Trapped brothers unaware of cousins' death, family says 'don’t want them to know'
A dedicated 41-bed ward has been established at the Community Health Centre in Chinyalisaur for the evacuees from the Silkyara tunnel, with a fleet of 41 ambulances ready for transport.
Stranded in the tunnel in Uttarkashi's Silkyara, Rajendra Bediya and his two brothers have no clue that he has lost two of his cousins in an accident.
As reported by PTI, officials have ensured that comprehensive arrangements are in place to promptly administer medical care to the workers following their successful evacuation.
Meanwhile, Bhaskar Khulbe, former advisor to PMO said on Thursday that Uttarkashi tunnel rescuers cut through iron mesh that blocked drilling last night.
Late on Wednesday, the drilling of 800 mm diameter steel pipes faced a minor setback as some iron rods obstructed the auger machine's progress through the rubble.
Meanwhile, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) announced on Wednesday its intention to conduct a safety audit for all 29 under-construction tunnels nationwide. This audit aims to ensure stringent safety measures and adherence to the highest quality standards, according to an official statement.
The 29 under-construction tunnels, encompassing a combined length of approximately 79 km, are distributed across various states in the country. Among these, there are 12 tunnels in Himachal Pradesh, six in Jammu and Kashmir, and two each in Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan. Additionally, there is one tunnel each in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, and Delhi.
