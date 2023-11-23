Stranded in the tunnel in Uttarkashi's Silkyara, Rajendra Bediya and his two brothers have no clue that he has lost two of his cousins in an accident.

As per a report by Times of India (TOI), Rajendra Bediya, aged 22, along with his two brothers, Anil Bediya (22), and Sukhram Bediya (23), residents of Khairabera village in Ranchi district's Oremanjhi block, find themselves trapped in the Uttarkashi tunnel.

On Tuesday evening, Dinesh Bediya and Shankar Bediya, both in their twenties and cousins of stranded workers in the Uttarkashi tunnel, allegedly lost their lives in an accident. The incident occurred when a speeding truck, under the driver's loss of control, overturned and collided with three other vehicles, including a car and a tractor, on NH-33, TOI reported.

The impact of the collision resulted in the immediate demise of both Dinesh (22) and Shankar (29), who were travelling on the tractor, according to the report.

“Dinesh and Shankar, who were more than blood brothers for them, are gone," tribal woman Phool Kumari Devi told TOI.

“We don’t want them to know anything yet. We are now praying for their life and hoping they will come back walking, and not in an ambulance," said another villager to TOI.

On early Thursday, the concluding phase of rescue operations at the Silkyara tunnel was initiated, marking the insertion of the final pipe to establish an escape passage for the trapped workers through the debris.