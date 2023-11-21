LIVE UPDATES

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse LIVE Updates: ‘Working on a war footing to evacuate workers,’ says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

2 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2023, 07:52 AM IST

Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse LIVE: In the ongoing mission to rescue the trapped workers in the Uttarkashi tunnel, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Monday that they are working to swiftly evacuate all the workers with top priority on their safety.