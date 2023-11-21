Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse LIVE updates: In the ongoing mission to rescue the trapped workers in the tunnel, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Monday that they are working to swiftly evacuate all the workers with top priority on their safety.
On the ninth day of rescue operations at the Silkyara tunnel collapse site, rescuers made a significant advancement by successfully threading a six-inch-wide pipeline through the debris of the collapsed section, where 41 labourers are currently trapped.
This six-inch lifeline facilitated the delivery of hot Khichdi to the stranded workers, marking the first time they received sustenance since being trapped.
On November 12, it was disclosed that a tunnel under construction, extending from Silkyara to Barkot, experienced a collapse. The incident resulted from a muck falling in a 60-meter stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel, leading to the entrapment of 41 labourers.
According to government statements, the workers are stuck in a 2 km-long tunnel segment that has been finished, incorporating concrete work intended to ensure the safety of the workers.
The labourers trapped in a tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi from the day of Diwali have not been rescued yet. It has been more than eight days since 41 labourers were trapped in the tunnel, hence essential items like food and medicines are being supplied to the labourers through pipes inside the tunnel.
The medical team is also present all the time to keep an eye on the health of the workers trapped inside the tunnel.
But at the same time, it is important to know what could be the mental condition of the workers who have been stuck in a dark tunnel for the last several days. (ANI)
Assisting in the rescue operations underway to evacuate 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand, three aircraft of the Indian Air Force airlifted another 36 tonnes of critical equipment on Monday.
Taking to social media platform X, the IAF said that a C-17 and two C-130 J aircraft were employed.
In a major breakthrough, rescue agencies installed a six-inch pipe inside the partially collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand through which authorities can provide food and medicines for 41 workers trapped for over a week following a landslide on November 12, reported PTI.
Anshu Mansish Khalkho, director, NHIDCL, told the media that rescue workers were able to communicate with the workers through the newly installed pipe.
"We have achieved our first breakthrough, for which we had been trying for the last nine days and was our first priority. A 6-inch pipe has been installed and they (trapped workers) can hear us through it. We will now provide them with food and medical supplies through that pipe," he said. Read the complete story here.
In the ongoing mission to rescue the trapped workers in the tunnel, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Monday that they are working to swiftly evacuate all the workers with top priority on their safety.
“As part of the ongoing rescue operation to rescue workers trapped inside the tunnel under construction in Silkyara, Uttarkashi, a 6-inch-diameter pipeline has been successfully laid across the debris. Now through this, food items, medicines and other goods will be easily sent to the workers as per the requirement." CM Dhami posted on X.
