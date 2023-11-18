LIVE UPDATES

Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse Live Update: Another drilling machine airlifted from Indore as rescue operation halts

2 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2023, 05:43 PM IST

Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse Live: Around 2.45 pm on Friday, during the positioning of the fifth pipe, a loud cracking sound was heard in the tunnel after which the rescue operation was suspended, a statement issued by the NHIDCL late on Friday night said.