Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse Live: At least 10 workers are trapped inside the partially-collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. The tunnel partially collapsed on 12 November. A US-made auger machine had been deployed to drill and push in pipes to save the developed a snag, thereby halting the rescue process.
Around 2.45 pm on Friday, during the positioning of the fifth pipe, a loud cracking sound was heard in the tunnel after which the rescue operation was suspended, a statement issued by the NHIDCL late on Friday night said.
The 4531-metre Silkyara Tunnel is part of the Chardham Project of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and will link the Gangotri and Yamunotri axis under the Radi pass area.
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse Live: ‘Exploring as many options as possible to rescue workers’, says Former PMO advisor
Former Prime Minister Office (PMO) advisor Bhaskar Khulbe on Saturday said that teams deployed at the Silkyara tunnel require a coordinated action for the rescue operation which is underway at the site adding that multiple options are being explored to save their lives.
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse Live: Their strength is ebbing, say families after speaking to trapped workers
Their voices are getting weaker, their strength seemingly dimming, those keeping vigil outside the Silkyara tunnel here said on Saturday after speaking to their relatives trapped inside for seven days – and counting.
The under-construction tunnel on the Char Dham route collapsed on Sunday morning with 41 labourers inside it.
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse Live: NGT issues notices over lack of protection works
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the authorities concerned, including the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), on a petition claiming lack of some protection works on the Gangotri National Highway in Uttarkashi district of Uttrakhand.
According to the petition, NHIDCL failed to take action for the construction of a landslide protection gallery, slope protection work and river protection work.
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse Live: What is the Silkyara tunnel?
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse Live: Another high-performance drilling machine airlifted from Indore
Another high-performance drilling machine airlifted from Indore in Madhya Pradesh arrived in Silkyara on Saturday where its three parts will be assembled before it is deployed for drilling, officials on the spot said. Meanwhile, the number of workers who have been trapped inside the tunnel since Sunday has been revised to 41.
