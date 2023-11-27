Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Manual excavation from today, rescuers say vertical drilling likely to finish by Nov 30
Rescue efforts continue for 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel as rat miners are brought in for manual drilling. Vertical drilling work is also underway.
The fate of 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel remained uncertain for a third week as rescuers continued their efforts. ‘Rat miners’ were brought in on Monday as vertical drilling work continued. The team of six will be drilling by hand from inside the 900-millimetre rescue pipe after clearing away broken equipment debris.