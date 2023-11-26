Rescue operations to free 41 construction workers, trapped for two weeks in a collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand, faced yet another setback on November 25. The drilling machine broke down, leaving rescuers with no choice but to manually remove rubble, stones and metal debris.

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse LIVE International expert Arnold Dix, heading the rescue team in Uttarakhand, shared the news that the drilling machine is beyond repair, adding, "The mountain has once again resisted the auger (machine)." The timeline for restarting the drilling remains uncertain as the entire machine must be removed and replaced. The ordeal began on November 12 when a landslide caused a section of the 4.5-kilometer tunnel to cave in, leaving the workers stranded about 200 meters from the entrance. The rugged terrain has been a relentless challenge for the drilling machine, which previously broke down twice while attempting to dig horizontally toward the trapped workers. Also Read: Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: NDRF shows how 41 stranded workers will be rescued | Watch video The machine halted after penetrating about two meters of the final 12-meter stretch of rock debris needed to create an escape passage for the workers. Rescuers have installed pipes in the dug-out channel and welded them together to serve as a pathway for the workers to be evacuated on wheeled stretchers. Approximately 46 meters of piping have been laid so far.

Throughout their ordeal, authorities have provided the trapped workers with hot meals through a six-inch pipe. Oxygen is supplied through a separate pipe. Over a dozen doctors, including psychiatrists, have been on-site to monitor their well-being.

Alternate method

A new drilling machine, designed for vertical excavation, was brought to the site later on November 26. This vertical dig represents an alternative strategy to reach the trapped workers.

An access road to the hilltop has been created for this purpose, but the teams must now drill 103 meters downward to reach the workers, nearly double the distance of the horizontal tunnel.

