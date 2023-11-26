Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Mountain resists machine once again, alternative methods sought to rescue trapped workers
Authorities have provided trapped workers with hot meals and oxygen through separate pipes as they continue to be stranded in a collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand.
Rescue operations to free 41 construction workers, trapped for two weeks in a collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand, faced yet another setback on November 25. The drilling machine broke down, leaving rescuers with no choice but to manually remove rubble, stones and metal debris.
Throughout their ordeal, authorities have provided the trapped workers with hot meals through a six-inch pipe. Oxygen is supplied through a separate pipe. Over a dozen doctors, including psychiatrists, have been on-site to monitor their well-being.
Alternate method
A new drilling machine, designed for vertical excavation, was brought to the site later on November 26. This vertical dig represents an alternative strategy to reach the trapped workers.
An access road to the hilltop has been created for this purpose, but the teams must now drill 103 meters downward to reach the workers, nearly double the distance of the horizontal tunnel.
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.