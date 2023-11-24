NDRF on Friday demonstrated the movement of wheeled stretchers within the pipeline to facilitate the rescue of 41 trapped workers in the Silkyara Tunnel, with plans to deploy the stretchers once the horizontal pipe reaches the opposite side.

As reported by ANI, the 25-ton platform supporting the Heavy American Auger machine, crucial for drilling through debris, has undergone reinforcement using a concrete accelerating agent for quick concrete hardening.

As a result, the rescue operation is anticipated to recommence shortly.

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE

According to the official update, the initiation of pushing the 9th pipe began at 1:10 am on Friday, progressing an additional 1.8 meters. However, a minor vibration was detected, prompting the auger to be momentarily pushed back for a reassessment of the force to be applied. During this evaluation, the rescue team identified obstructions in the process.

"A bent part of forepole (pipe) from tunnel lining was struck in the auger assembly which led to vibration. The platform for the auger machine is strengthened using an accelerating agent for rapid hardening of concrete," the official bulletin said.

“The trapped workers are safe," the bulletin said, adding, “Modified communication system with wire connectivity has already been developed by State Disaster Response Force and through which clear communication is being made regularly. People inside have reported that they are safe."