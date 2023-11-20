Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: 'Not going back until...', women heroes play crucial role in saving 41 lives | Read here
Women heroes from the Border Roads Organisation's General Reserve Engineer Force played a crucial role in rescuing 41 stranded laborers from the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand.
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: The efforts of women heroes went unnoticed in the critical mission to rescue 41 stranded laborers from the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi. With shovels and construction tools in their hands, the women laborers from the Border Roads Organisation's General Reserve Engineer Force played a crucial role in constructing a 1.5 km track leading to the top of a hillock under the tunnel.