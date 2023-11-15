Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Protests break out as falling debris hinders rescue of workers, bigger machine flown in

India has contacted a Thai company for the rescue of 40 workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi .

Since Sunday morning, the debris is being removed from the site to create an escape tunnel for the workers.

Officials have “contacted the Thai company which rescued the children trapped in the cave," the Uttarakhand government's department of public relations said in a statement.

In 2018, the Thai company rescued 12 boys from a junior football team and their coach who were trapped for more than two weeks in the Tham Luang cave complex.

Officials said the labourers were safe, and oxygen, electricity, medicines, food items and water were being supplied to them through pipes.

On Wednesday, a heavy drilling machine was airlifted from Delhi to replace the "failed" equipment which was being used earlier to create a passage for 40 workers.

The new machine, that landed at Chinyalisaur, over 30 kilometres from the tunnel on the Chardham route, is being put into service, amid apprehension by workers at the site on the progress of the multi-agency rescue operations.