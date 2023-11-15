Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Protests break out as falling debris hinders rescue of workers, bigger machine flown in
Indian officials have contacted the Thai company which rescued the children trapped in the Tham Luang cave complex in 2018
India has contacted a Thai company for the rescue of 40 workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi.
Abhishek Rohilla, district magistrate of Uttarkashi, said: “The machine has come through special aircraft of the Indian Air Force... Soon, the third aircraft will also arrive. Once all the parts of the machine are here, they will be assembled… We have transported this machine here to make the rescue process easier..."
“...Continuous monitoring is being done by Central and state government... There was a need for a high-capacity drilling machine...It is being sent by the planes of Air Force andarrangement of Green corridor has been done so that they reach here sooner...," said Rohilla.
Some workers chanted slogans at the mouth of the tunnel on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri National Highway, protesting over the "slow" pace of the operation to rescue their colleagues trapped inside for over 72 hours now.
The plan was to to drill through the rubble of the tunnel's collapsed portion and insert 800-mm and 900-mm diameter sections of mild steel pipes -- one after the other. But the first drilling machine turned out to be too slow and technical issues also developed.
Also, falling debris inside the tunnel damaged the equipment and injured two rescue workers on Tuesday.
"We will start installing it (the new machine) as soon as it arrives and in four-hours hours it will begin the drilling operation. With a capacity to penetrate 4-5 metres of rubble per hour, we can expect it to penetrate 50 metres through the rubble in 10 hours," NHIDCL Director Anshu Manish Khalkho said.
Tuesday's landslide and slow performance of the drilling machine deployed earlier hampered efforts to insert steel pipes through the tunnel's debris to create the passage, Khalkho added.
The 4.5-kilometre (2.7-mile) tunnel was being constructed between the towns of Silkyara and Dandalgaon to connect Uttarkashi and Yamunotri.
The 30-metre collapsed section is 270 metres from the mouth of the tunnel from the Silkyara side.
