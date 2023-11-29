In Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand, a rescue operation safely extracted 41 workers trapped following a landslide on November 12. Below are 10 latest updates on this remarkable incident: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Triumph over adversity The successful rescue of all 41 workers marked a monumental achievement. After weeks of relentless efforts by various agencies, the operation concluded with every trapped individual being brought out safely from the collapsed tunnel.

Overcoming initial obstacles Early in the rescue mission, teams encountered a significant challenge when the blades of the auger machine broke during a critical 60-metre drilling operation. This setback tested the resolve and ingenuity of the rescue teams.

Also Read: What is rat mining? How a banned practice turned the tide of Uttarkashi tunnel rescue operations Technological in crisis To circumvent the drilling setback, plasma and magna rod cutter machines were deployed. These machines played a crucial role in cutting through the auger blades, demonstrating adaptability and technological innovation in crisis management.

Diverse drilling strategies The rescue operation involved exploring various drilling techniques. Vertical drilling aimed to create a passage of 86 metres. The more ambitious perpendicular drilling sought to penetrate 170 metres to reach the trapped workers.

Indian Army The Indian Army's involvement added a critical dimension to the rescue efforts. Their manual horizontal drilling provided an essential alternative method, contributing significantly to the overall operation.

Also Read: Adani Group denies link to Uttarkashi tunnel collapse, dubs it 'nefarious attempt to...' Worker welfare Throughout the ordeal, authorities ensured that the trapped workers received consistent medical attention, food supplies and psychological support. This care was crucial in maintaining the health and morale of the workers during their entrapment.

Health protocols After the rescue, the workers underwent thorough health checkups at a temporary medical setup within the tunnel. The detailed examination aimed to ensure their well-being after the prolonged entrapment.

Update from CM Dhami Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami provided a reassuring update on the workers' health, confirming their stable condition. He detailed the evacuation strategy, highlighting the prioritization of the youngest labourers and their ability to exit independently.

Assistance plan CM Dhami announced a financial assistance package of ₹1 lakh for each worker. He emphasised the government's commitment to providing complete medical care until the workers' eventual return home.

Praise from President Murmu, PM Modi President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their admiration for the workers' endurance and the successful coordination of the rescue operation.

"I congratulate the teams and all experts who have acted with incredible grit and determination to perform one of the most difficult rescue missions in history." President Murmu tweeted.

“Everyone involved in this mission has set an amazing example of humanity and teamwork." PM Modi tweeted.

