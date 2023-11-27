The operation to rescue 41 trapped labourers inside Uttrakashi's Silkyara tunnel may take a little longer time as the rescue teams are facing new challenges every day while digging the tunnel. On 12 November, on the eve of the Diwali festival, a portion of the under-construction tunnel on Uttarakhand's Char Dham route collapsed following a landslide, cutting off the exit for the workers inside. The workers are in a built-up two-kilometre stretch of the tunnel.