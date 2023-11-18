Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue operation halted after snag, cracking sound | Top 10 updates
Rescue operation temporarily suspended after cracking sound heard and drilling machine develops snag in Uttarakhand tunnel collapse.
Rescuers working round the clock to reach 40 workers trapped in a collapsed highway tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Friday temporarily suspended the rescue operation after hearing a sudden "cracking sound" and the drilling machine developed a snag.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message