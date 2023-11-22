Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescuers draw closer to trapped workers as ambulances remain on standby. Latest updates
Rescue efforts continue as more than 40 people remain trapped in the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttar Pradesh. Engineers are working on inserting a steel pipe to create an escape passage.
More than 40 people remain trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttar Pradesh. Rescue efforts continued on Wednesday as officials remained optimistic about ‘good news’ within the next 40 hours. Engineers have been working overtime to drive a steel pipe through at least 57 metres of earth, concrete and rubble.