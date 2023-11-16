Uttarkashi Tunnel collapse: Rescuers now 60-70 m away; workers to be extracted through 80 mm pipe. Top points
Union Minister of State of Road Transport and Highways VK Singh took a stock of the ongoing rescue operation and said that the safety of trapped workers is the top priority of government
On the fifth day of the Uttarkashi Tunnel rescue operation, the team is around 60-70 metres away from the trapped workers and will soon bring them out safely , said a confident Anshu Manish Khulko, the NHIDCL Tunnel Project Director currently managing the rescue operation.