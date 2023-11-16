On the fifth day of the Uttarkashi Tunnel rescue operation, the team is around 60-70 metres away from the trapped workers and will soon bring them out safely , said a confident Anshu Manish Khulko, the NHIDCL Tunnel Project Director currently managing the rescue operation.

"We are dead sure because of the best technology, best technicians and best experts and we have taken the advice from outside. Administration is with us so I don't think there will be a difficulty in this. We are around 60-70 m away from the workers," Anshu Manish told ANI on Thursday.

The rescue team has been working day and night to bring out the trapped men safely. However, unfavourable conditions are constantly retarding the speed of the operation. Here are the top updates on the ongoing rescue operation.

Uttarkashi Tunnel collapse latest updates

The American Auger drill is expected to cut through 70 metres of of rock in approximately 12 to 15 hours. The special machine was flown to the spot to speed up the rescue work. Given the speed o f the work and present situation, the labourers can be brought safely within 12 to 15 hours, Atul Karwal, the chief of National Disaster Relief Force, told NDTV on Thursday.

To take out the workers from the collapsed tunnel, authorities are planning to insert an 80 mm of pipe through which the labourers can come out by crawling, reported NDTV quoting Atul Karwal.

Earlier, in the day Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister of State of Road Transport and Highways VK Singh took stock of the operation.

"Government, all its agencies and experts with whom we can communicate--the efforts of all of us are aimed at rescuing the workers at the earliest. I have spoken with them and their morale is high. They understand that all efforts are being made for them and we are weighing all options to rescue them," Singh told reporters in Uttarkashi.

"We are in regular contact with the trapped. All the arrangements for them are being made there. Everyone is safe. Work was done by the NHIDCL and the tunnel was on the verge of completion. Just 400 metres were left... Now we will review it all... PM Modi is reviewing the rescue operation and is continuously in contact with all of us," Dhami told ANI.

The Chief Minister this morning also held a review meeting with senior officials at the state secretariat.

The tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway collapsed in the early hours of November 12.

