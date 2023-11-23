Jharkhand CM voices concern over delayed evacuation of workers in the collapsed tunnel, citing previous incidents in Uttarakhand.

A 15-member NDRF team, led by a commandant, has been assigned the mission of rescuing 41 labourers trapped for the past 10 days in the collapsed Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi. Here are the top ten updates on the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse. 1. The evacuation process, utilizing a series of 800 mm diameter steel pipes, has presented a significant challenge for the rescue efforts. NDRF personnel have simulated a drill to demonstrate their approach for traversing through the pipes to reach the other side of the debris where the trapped labourers are located, NDRF second-in-command (2 ic) Ravi Shankar Badhani told PTI. Also Read: Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse news LIVE update: 'Silkyara rescue operation now in final stages,’ says official 2. Medical professionals have been stationed within the tunnel, and ambulances are positioned outside to ensure the safe transfer of the rescued individuals. The ambulances will convey the workers to a hospital established in Chinyalisaur, approximately 30 kilometres from the tunnel location. 3. The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) and Indian Railways (IR) have collaborated to operate a special train transporting equipment from Karambeli in Gujarat to Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. Covering a distance of 1605 km, this initiative aims to support the rescue efforts for the trapped workers in the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse incident. Also Read: After the collapse of the Uttarkashi tunnel, NHAI to inspect all under-construction tunnels across India 4. On Wednesday, a 41-bed hospital was established at the Chinyalisaur Community Health Centre in the district to provide medical care for the 41 trapped laborers once they are rescued from the Silkyara tunnel. Additionally, a temporary hospital with eight beds has been arranged at the location to offer immediate medical attention to the trapped workers, if necessary, PTI reported.

5. After conversing with the workers, their family members expressed optimism, anticipating that the anxious wait would ultimately lead to a heartwarming reunion with their loved ones. “We called him on Diwali but could not reach him. His colleagues told us that his mobile phone had been damaged. Later, we saw his name in the newspaper and learnt that he was trapped inside the tunnel," he told PTI.

6. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren voiced concern on Wednesday regarding the delayed evacuation of workers from the under-construction Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand.

7. “Ten days have passed since the collapse in the tunnel. But there is no surety when the workers who are trapped will come out," Soren said. “The incident is not the first in Uttarakhand. Such occurrences had taken place in previous years too and several workers from Jharkhand had lost their lives," Jharkhand CM added.

8. The Jharkhand government is making arrangements to airlift all 15 workers hailing from the state who are currently trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. Among the total of 41 workers stuck inside the collapsed tunnel, 15 individuals are from Giridih, Ranchi, East Singhbhum, and Khunti districts of Jharkhand.

9. Jharkhand Labour Minister Satyanand Bhokta stated that the department is actively communicating with the families of the 15 labourers from Jharkhand who are stuck at the collapse site. “The Jharkhand government is willing to bear the entire expense of bringing the workers to Jharkhand from Uttarkashi after they are rescued," he told reporters.

10. Bhaskar Khulbe, former advisor to the Prime Minister's Office, announced on Wednesday that activities for the upcoming phase will commence in the next two hours. As reported by ANI, Khulbe, who is also the Special Executive Officer in the Uttarakhand Tourism Department, said, “I am very happy to tell you that with the work we were doing for the last hour, we have drilled another 6-meter length with an American Oger machine. I am hopeful that in the next 2 hours, work will start for the next phase."

(With inputs from agencies)

