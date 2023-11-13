Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Oxygen supply continues, efforts underway to rescue trapped workers with steel pipe

As the rescue operation is underway after a portion of a tunnel under construction between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway collapsed in the early hours of Sunday, National Highway & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) said water, food, oxygen and electricity are available with the workers trapped inside the runnel.

NHIDCL said that while removal of loose muck continues along with shotcreting (concrete spraying) inside the tunnel, the strategy is to push inside a steel pipe of 900 mm diameter with the help of a hydraulic jack to evacuate the trapped workers.

A mild steel pipe is being brought from Haridwar with the help of the state government, said the company.

Anshu Manish Khalko, Director, NHIDCL said: “The situation is better now. The workers are safe. We are providing food and water. There are nearly 40 people inside. We are trying our best."

SDRF Commandant Manikant Mishra reviewed the relief and rescue operations ongoing at Silkyara tunnel.