Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Vertical drilling underway as rescue bid enters third week - How long is it likely to take?
Rescuers have begun vertical drilling to reach the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand. The auger machine encountered obstacles and broke down during horizontal drilling, delaying the rescue efforts.
The fate of 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel remained uncertain on Sunday as rescuers began the somewhat riskier process of vertical drilling. Hope of an immediate rescue has faded after the auger machine encountered obstacles and broke down during horizontal drilling. Without impediments it will take around 100 hours to reach the trapped workers from the top of the hill above the tunnel.