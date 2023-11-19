Uttarkashi Tunnel collapse: With limited supply of food, water, how these trapped men are battling long wait for rescue?
More than 40 wokers are trapped inside Silkaya tunnel in Uttarakhand for more than a week. As the rescue operation continues to face major challenges high morale of trapped workers helps them battle anxiety during long wait for rescue
With all the factors working against the rescue operation, the fight for survival is getting tougher for the workers trapped inside the Silkaya tunnel that collapsed in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on November 12.
"Since the first day, we have been sending food through the 4-inch wall. As sunlight is not reaching there, we are sending Vitamin B, Vitamin C, and antidepressants as doctors suggested. These people have been working in the tunnel for a long time, so there is no disappointment among them, and they are looking forward to coming out. It will take some time, but we will eventually get them out," he told ANI.
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.