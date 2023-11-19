With all the factors working against the rescue operation, the fight for survival is getting tougher for the workers trapped inside the Silkaya tunnel that collapsed in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on November 12. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the rescue operation of 41 trapped men completes its seventh day, more than five different agencies are working on different strategies to find a way to take out the workers. However, the drilling of an alternative tunnel for the rescue of men remained suspended for the third day on Sunday.

The rescue team has been sending food, oxygen, and water to the trapped workers. Along with these essential items, the government is also sending multivitamins, antidepressants, and dry fruits to 41 workers trapped for the past seven days

As the rescue operation continues to face multiple setbacks, the high morale of the trapped workers lets them battle the anxiety that compliments the long wait for being rescued.

Underlining the need to keep up the morale of the trapped workers and their family members, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, “Keeping up the morale of the trapped workers and their family members should be everyone's collective responsibility at the moment."

"Fortunately, there is light inside because the electricity is on. There is a pipeline, and thus water is available. There is a 4-inch pipe, which was used for compression. Through that, we are sending food from day 1," he added. The minister took stock of the situation and visited the accident spot on Monday.

‘There is no disappointment among workers, they are looking forward to coming out’

The collapsed tunnel is still receiving electricity supply and the team can send water and other essential items to the workers who have been working in the tunnel for a long time. The workers are looking forward to coming out, said Secretary, Ministry of Road and Transport Anurag Jain on Sunday.

"Since the first day, we have been sending food through the 4-inch wall. As sunlight is not reaching there, we are sending Vitamin B, Vitamin C, and antidepressants as doctors suggested. These people have been working in the tunnel for a long time, so there is no disappointment among them, and they are looking forward to coming out. It will take some time, but we will eventually get them out," he told ANI.

