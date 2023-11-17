Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Without food, one can survive for…, official on how to they are helping 40 trapped labourers
Food and water are being provided to the trapped labourers, who can survive for six days without food. Doctors have reached out to counsel them for their physical and mental health.
Explaining the delay in the ongoing rescue operation for 40 labourers trapped inside the under-construction tunnel which collapsed in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi, NHIDCL Director Anshu Manish Khalkho said the delay was due to the fragile nature of the location.
